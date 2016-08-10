版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 08:40 BJT

BRIEF-Nuvista energy Q2 ffo per share C$0.23

Aug 9 Nuvista Energy Ltd

* Nuvista energy Ltd. Announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 FFO per share c$0.23

* Re-Affirm our projected 2016 capital spending in range of $165 - $175 million

* Qtrly oil and natural gas revenues $57.8 million versus $57.5 million

* 2016 outlook reaffirmed Source text for Eikon: nCCN2bwTMG Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐