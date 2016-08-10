BRIEF-Nuvista energy Q2 ffo per share C$0.23

GLOBAL MARKETS-Pound quivers near 3-mth low, stocks weak before May's Brexit stance speech
* Spreadbetters forecast slightly lower open for European shares
Aug 9 Nuvista Energy Ltd
* Nuvista energy Ltd. Announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 FFO per share c$0.23
* Re-Affirm our projected 2016 capital spending in range of $165 - $175 million
* Qtrly oil and natural gas revenues $57.8 million versus $57.5 million
* 2016 outlook reaffirmed Source text for Eikon: nCCN2bwTMG Further company coverage:
* TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company after completing merger of FMC Technologies and Technip Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland