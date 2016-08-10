版本:
BRIEF-Alterra Power qtrly revenue rose 2 percent to $13.8 mln

Aug 9 Alterra Power Corp

* Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Quarterly revenue rose 2 percent to $13.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
