2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Stuart Olson Industrial Group awarded $80 mln in new contracts

Aug 9 Stuart Olson Inc

* Stuart Olson Industrial Group awarded $80 million in new contracts

* Stuart Olson Industrial Group has been awarded approximately $80 million in new contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

