2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Cathedral Energy qtrly share loss $0.19

Aug 9 Cathedral Energy Services Ltd

* Cathedral Energy Services reports results for 2016 Q2

* Qtrly share loss $0.19

* Revenues of $15,587 in 2016 Q2 compared to $29,679 in 2015 Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

