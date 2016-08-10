版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 12:33 BJT

BRIEF-Jupai Q2 revenue rose 119.4 percent to $36.8 mln

Aug 10 Jupai Holdings Ltd

* Jupai reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 119.4 percent to $36.8 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $35 million to $38 million

* Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for Q2 of 2016 was $0.19 and $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

