版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 14:12 BJT

BRIEF-Kitov announces issuance of U.S. patent securing long-term exclusivity for KIT-302

Aug 10 Kitov

* Term exclusivity for KIT-302 ahead of new drug application to the FDA

* Company expects to submit KIT-302 for a new drug application to U.S. FDA by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐