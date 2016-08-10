版本:
BRIEF-Cellcom Israel Q2 earnings per share ILS 0.43

Aug 10 Cellcom Israel Ltd

* Q2 earnings per share ILS 0.43

* Cellcom Israel announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue fell 1.1 percent to ILS 1.029 billion

* Board of directors decided not to distribute a dividend for Q2 of 2016

* Board of directors will re-evaluate decision as market conditions develop, and taking into consideration company's needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

