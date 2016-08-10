BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration qtrly loss per share $0.28

BRIEF-TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company
TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company after completing merger of FMC Technologies and Technip
Aug 10 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 revenue C$48.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$58.9 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.28
* Plans to maximize rate of return of second half 2016 capital program
* Production volumes maintained at 38,000 boe/d without drilling a single well in Q2 of 2016
* Deferral of on-stream activity to late 2016 expected to position co favourably to capitalize on stronger natural gas pricing environment in 2017
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.17
* First half 2016 production averaged 38,234 boe/d, exceeding first half guidance of 38,000 boe/d
* Production volumes are anticipated to wane through Q3 before regaining a growth trajectory through Q4
Continues to advance Phase 2 expansion project of Alder Flats plant
Has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
