版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 17:01 BJT

BRIEF-Eltek Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 10 Eltek Ltd

* Eltek reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue $9.9 million versus $10.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐