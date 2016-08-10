BRIEF-Eltek Q2 earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company
TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company after completing merger of FMC Technologies and Technip
Aug 10 Eltek Ltd
* Eltek reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 revenue $9.9 million versus $10.4 million
Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.