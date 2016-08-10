版本:
BRIEF-Summit Materials appoints Steven Wunning as new board director

Aug 10 Summit Materials Inc :

* Summit Materials appoints Steven Wunning as new director to its board

* With the appointment of Wunning, Summit's board now comprises of nine members. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

