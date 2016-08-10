版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:02 BJT

BRIEF-Exco Resources announces early tender offer results

Aug 10 Exco Resources Inc :

* Exco Resources Inc announces early tender offer results for its 7.500% senior notes due 2018 and 8.500% senior notes due 2022 and receipt of consents to amend the indenture governing its 8.500% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐