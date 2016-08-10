版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 18:17 BJT

BRIEF-Kootenay announces drilling underway at La Cigarra silver project, Mexico

Aug 10 Kootenay Silver Inc :

* Kootenay announces drilling underway at La Cigarra silver project, Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

