版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Combimatrix reports agreement with Universal Labs

Aug 10 Press Release

* Combimatrix announces distribution agreement with universal diagnostic laboratories for miscarriage analysis testing

* Combimatrix corp says terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐