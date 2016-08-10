版本:
BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies Q2 adjusted EPS $0.44

Aug 10 Gcp Applied Technologies Inc :

* GCP Applied Technologies reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Sees FY 2016 net sales, constant currency growth of 4% to 6%

* Sees for FY 2016 adjusted ebit, $210 to $225 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.50, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees for fy 2016 adjusted eps, $1.38 to $1.55

* Qtrly net sales $ 366.3 million versus $ 373.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

