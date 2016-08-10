BRIEF-ICL Israel Chemicals reported Q2 EPS $0.09

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd
* Q2 sales $1.4 billion versus $1.2 billion
* ICL reports Q2 2016 results
* Qtrly EPS - $0.09; adjusted EPS - $0.10
* Performance of co's potash and phosphate businesses continues to be negatively impacted by low prices and a highly competitive market
* Has decided to accelerate transition from extracting and producing potash to producing polysulphate at its ICL UK mine
* Phosphate results are expected to improve during second half of year
* Potash market operated in a "suspended mode" during Q2 of 2016 due to delays in renewal of contracts with Chinese and Indian importers
* Decision regarding ICL UK mine is expected to reduce mine's potash production year-on-year
* Currently reviewing,evaluating economic,operational implications of changes including potential impact on workforce numbers
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business