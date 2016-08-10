BRIEF-ICL Israel Chemicals reported Q2 EPS $0.09

Aug 10 ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd

* Q2 sales $1.4 billion versus $1.2 billion

* ICL reports Q2 2016 results

* Qtrly EPS - $0.09; adjusted EPS - $0.10

* Performance of co's potash and phosphate businesses continues to be negatively impacted by low prices and a highly competitive market

* Has decided to accelerate transition from extracting and producing potash to producing polysulphate at its ICL UK mine

* Phosphate results are expected to improve during second half of year

* Potash market operated in a "suspended mode" during Q2 of 2016 due to delays in renewal of contracts with Chinese and Indian importers

* Decision regarding ICL UK mine is expected to reduce mine's potash production year-on-year

* Currently reviewing,evaluating economic,operational implications of changes including potential impact on workforce numbers

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S