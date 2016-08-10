BRIEF-Rentech Q2 earnings per share $12.95

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Rentech Inc
* Rentech announces results for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $12.95
* Q2 revenue $31.8 million versus $39.9 million
* Preparing to shut down wawa facility in next few days to replace remaining problematic conveyors and complete mechanical upgrades
* New england wood pellet has temporarily scaled back production at its facilities since february 2016
* Expect to realize $12-$15 million in total annual cost savings
* Once wawa plant back online, expect wawa to ramp from about 40 percent of capacity to approximately 70 percent over next several quarters
* Results at New England wood pellet continue to be impacted by "abnormally warm temperatures" in Northeast during most recent winter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business