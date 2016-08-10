BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reports July traffic

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest airlines reports july traffic
* July 2016 load factor was 86.9 percent, compared with 87.7 percent in july 2015.
* Company now expects its q3 2016 rasm to decline, year-over-year, in 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent range
* Revised its q3 2016 cost outlook to reflect impact from technology outage
* July available seat miles 13.42 billion, up 2.3 percent; july revenue passenger miles 11.66 billion, up 1.4 percent
* July load factor 86.9 percent versus 87.7 percent year ago
* Q3 operating expense per available seat mile excluding items is now estimated to increase in 3.0 percent to 4.0 percent range
* Delays,Cancellation of over 2,000 flights due to tech outage on july 20 resulted in 0.5 point unfavorable y-o-y impact to q3 operating revenue/asm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business