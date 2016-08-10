版本:
BRIEF-Infusystem Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.03

Aug 10 Infusystem Holdings Inc

* Infusystem Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue rose 11 percent to $19.1 million

* Maintains, for 2016, guidance of high single digit net collected revenue growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

