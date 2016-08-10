BRIEF-Oncolytics reports additional data from phase II study of Reolysin

Aug 10 Oncolytics Biotech Inc

* Oncolytics Biotech Inc. reports additional data from randomized phase II study of Reolysin in non-small cell lung cancer

* Study demonstrates statistically significant improvement in progression free survival in female patients with Adenocarcinoma

* Based on findings from IND 211, intends to include preselection of patients using genetic screening in future study protocols