BRIEF-Oncolytics reports additional data from phase II study of Reolysin

Aug 10 Oncolytics Biotech Inc

* Oncolytics Biotech Inc. reports additional data from randomized phase II study of Reolysin in non-small cell lung cancer

* Study demonstrates statistically significant improvement in progression free survival in female patients with Adenocarcinoma

* Based on findings from IND 211, intends to include preselection of patients using genetic screening in future study protocols Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

