BRIEF-Galway Metals says Jimmy Lee withdraws nomination as director

Aug 10 Galway Metals Inc

* Galway Metals Inc. announces that Jimmy Lee has withdrawn his nomination for election as a director at the annual and special meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

