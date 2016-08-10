BRIEF-Lilly provides update Abemaciclib trial

Aug 10 Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly provides update on monarch 2 phase 3 trial of Abemaciclib

* "look forward to receiving final monarch 2 results in first half of 2017"

* Trial will continue into first half of 2017

* Will await further data and continue to work with FDA to inform its submission plan for single-agent Abemaciclib, based on Monarch 1 study

* Says trial will continue into first half of 2017 and will include a final analysis of pfs, overall survival and safety data.

* Independent DMC provided recommendation to continue study without modification as interim efficacy criteria were not met