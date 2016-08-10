BRIEF-Michael Kors Q1 EPS $0.88 excluding items

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.56 to $4.64 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.88 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $987.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $953 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.83
* Michael Kors Holdings Limited announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.84 to $0.88
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $1.07 billion to $1.085 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Single digit range
* Expects an increase in gross margin of approximately 100 to 130 basis points in q2
* Sees Fiscal 2017 Comparable Sales To Decrease In Mid-Single digit range
* Progress during quarter muted by decline in mall traffic trends,decrease in tourism in certain major cities that negatively impacted comparable sales
* For fiscal 2017, diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $4.51 to $4.59 on a gaap basis
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.60, revenue view $4.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable sales decreased 7.4%
* On a constant currency basis, qtrly retail net sales grew 7.4%, and qtrly comparable sales decreased 7.6%
* For fiscal 2017, company expects total revenue to be flat versus prior year
* "we are on track to deliver on our revenue and earnings per share goals for year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business