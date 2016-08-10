版本:
BRIEF-Aradigm reports Q2 loss per share $0.59

Aug 10 Aradigm Corp

* Aradigm announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.59

* Qtrly revenue $14,000 versus $10 million in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
