版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Inotek Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 loss per share $0.33

Aug 10 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results and operational highlights

* Q2 loss per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐