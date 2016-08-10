版本:
BRIEF-Stella-Jones Q2 earnings per share C$0.79

Aug 10 Stella-Jones Inc :

* Stella-Jones reports strong 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.79

* Q2 sales C$563.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$558.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

