BRIEF-Semafo Q2 adjusted EPS $0.05

Aug 10 Semafo Inc :

* Semafo: cash flow from operations of $37.4 million in second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gold production of 61,300 ounces compared to 66,000 ounces for same period in 2015

* Qtrly gold sales of $76.6 million compared to $81.1 million for same period in 2015