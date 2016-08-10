BRIEF-Semafo Q2 adjusted EPS $0.05

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Semafo Inc :
* Semafo: cash flow from operations of $37.4 million in second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gold production of 61,300 ounces compared to 66,000 ounces for same period in 2015
* Qtrly gold sales of $76.6 million compared to $81.1 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business