2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Rhino Resource Partners Q2 loss per share $13.42

Aug 10 Rhino Resource Partners Lp :

* Q2 loss per share $13.42 from continuing operations

* Rhino Resource Partners Lp announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 revenue $42.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

