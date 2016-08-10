BRIEF-Avnet reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Avnet Inc
* Avnet reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 to $0.94
* Sees Q1 2017 EM sales are expected to be in range of $3.9 billion to $4.2 billion
* Sees Q1 2017 TS sales are expected to be in range of $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion
* Q1 2017 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $6.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86
* Q4 sales $6.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.21 billion
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $5.8 billion to $6.4 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business