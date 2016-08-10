BRIEF-Avnet reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75

Aug 10 Avnet Inc

* Avnet reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 to $0.94

* Sees Q1 2017 EM sales are expected to be in range of $3.9 billion to $4.2 billion

* Sees Q1 2017 TS sales are expected to be in range of $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion

* Q1 2017 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $6.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

* Q4 sales $6.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.21 billion

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $5.8 billion to $6.4 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: