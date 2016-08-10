版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Cyren reports Q2 non-GAAP EPS $0.00

Aug 10 Cyren Ltd

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.02

* Cyren reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 revenue $7.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $7.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐