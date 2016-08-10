版本:
BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis signs deal to buy Canvasrx

Aug 10 Aurora Cannabis Inc

* Aurora cannabis closes $23 million financing and signs definitive agreement to acquire canvasrx

* Aurora cannabis closes $23 million financing and signs definitive agreement to acquire canvasrx

