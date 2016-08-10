版本:
BRIEF-Whistler Blackcomb Holdings inc qtrly loss per share $0.21

Aug 10 Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc

* 17 season pass and frequency card sales to date

* Whistler blackcomb holdings inc qtrly loss per share $0.21

* During q3 this year revenue grew 4.7 percent to $36.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

