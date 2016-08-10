版本:
BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners Q2 EPS C$0.18

Aug 10 Crown Capital Partners Inc

* Crown capital partners announces q2 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.13, revenue view c$4.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue c$5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

