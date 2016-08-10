版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-KemPharm Q2 loss per share $0.58

Aug 10 KemPharm Inc :

* Kempharm Inc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.58 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

