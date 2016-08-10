BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics announces new positive data from continuation of phase 3 trial of voretigene neparvovec

Aug 10 Spark Therapeutics Inc :

* Spark Therapeutics announces new positive data from continuation of phase 3 trial of voretigene neparvovec

* Of nine crossover subjects, eight responders demonstrated maximum improvement measurable on primary endpoint at one year

* 27 of 29, or 93%, of phase 3 subjects that received voretigene neparvovec demonstrated a gain in functional vision at one year

* Expanded phase 3 dataset at one-year reaffirms earlier trial results

* Follow-Up data show two-year durability of benefit in phase 3 intervention group