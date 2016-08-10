版本:
BRIEF-Foamix Q2 loss per share $0.27

Aug 10 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd :

* Q2 loss per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Foamix reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q2 revenue $752,000 versus $109,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

