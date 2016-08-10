版本:
BRIEF-Sunworks reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03

Aug 10 Sunworks Inc

* Reports record second quarter revenue of $31.5 million and raises full-year revenue guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue rose 186 percent to $31.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $110 million to $115 million

* Q2 revenue view $23.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $102.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

