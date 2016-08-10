版本:
BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group reported Q1 EPS c$0.09

Aug 10 Computer Modelling Group Ltd

* Q1 revenue fell 12 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Computer Modelling Group announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

