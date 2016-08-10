版本:
BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics reported Q2 EPS ($0.22)

Aug 10 Viking Therapeutics Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.22

* Viking Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

