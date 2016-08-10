BRIEF-Xunlei Q2 total loss per share $0.0122

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Xunlei Ltd :
* Xunlei announces unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Qtrly total revenues were US$38.1 mln, a 22.3% increase from corresponding period of last year
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $38 million to $42 million
* Qtrly total loss per share $0.0122 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business