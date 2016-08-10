BRIEF-Aramark reported Q3 EPS $0.18

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Aramark
* Aramark reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75 including items
* Q3 sales $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.58 billion
* Qtrly GAAP operating income margin of 4.7%, up 130 basis points; adjusted operating income margin increased 50 basis points to 5.6%
* Reaffirmed its earnings outlook for fiscal 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business