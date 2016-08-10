BRIEF-Advancepierre Foods reported Q2 EPS $0.96

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc
* Advancepierre Foods reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.96
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75
* Q2 sales $370.7 million
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA in range of $285 million to $290 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business