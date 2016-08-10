版本:
BRIEF-Vermillion reports Q2 loss per share $0.07

Aug 10 Vermillion Inc

* Vermillion reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $709,000 versus $535,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

