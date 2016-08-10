版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-Bio-Path reported Q2 EPS ($0.02)

Aug 10 Bio Path Holdings Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Path Holdings reports second quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

