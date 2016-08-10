BRIEF-Amerigo reported Q2 EPS ($0.02)

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Amerigo Resources Ltd
* Q2 revenue rose 18 percent to $19.3 million
* 2016 financial results
* Q2-2016 production was 14.4 million pounds of copper, 58% higher than 9.1 million pounds produced in Q2-2015
* MVC maintains its 2016 production guidance of 55.0 to 60.0 million pounds of copper at an annual cash cost of $1.65 to $1.85/lb
* Amerigo Resources Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business