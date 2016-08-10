版本:
BRIEF-Amerigo reported Q2 EPS ($0.02)

Aug 10 Amerigo Resources Ltd

* Q2 revenue rose 18 percent to $19.3 million

* 2016 financial results

* Q2-2016 production was 14.4 million pounds of copper, 58% higher than 9.1 million pounds produced in Q2-2015

* MVC maintains its 2016 production guidance of 55.0 to 60.0 million pounds of copper at an annual cash cost of $1.65 to $1.85/lb

* Amerigo Resources Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

