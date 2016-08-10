版本:
BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $1.04

Aug 10 Spark Therapeutics Inc

* Q2 loss per share $1.04

* Spark therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results and recent business highlights

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.3 million versus $1.3 million

* Q2 revenue view $1.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

