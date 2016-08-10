版本:
BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory Q2 earnings per share $0.19

Aug 10 Tandy Leather Factory Inc :

* Tandy Leather Factory reports 2nd quarter 2016 earnings up 21%

* Q2 sales fell 1 percent to $19.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

