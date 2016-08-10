版本:
BRIEF-Affimed Q2 loss per share EUR 0.24

Aug 10 Affimed Nv

* Affimed reports financial results for second quarter 2016 and provides corporate update

* Q2 earnings per share view eur -0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share eur 0.24

* Q2 revenue eur 2.1 million versus i/b/e/s view eur 1.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

