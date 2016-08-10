版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Kelly Services reports Q2 earnings per share $0.23

Aug 10 Kelly Services Inc

* Reports second quarter 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Qtrly revenue from services $1.38 billion versus $1.39 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐