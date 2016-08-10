BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corp announces intent to enter into new credit facility

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Murphy Oil Corp
* Murphy Oil Corp announces intent to enter into new credit facility
* New revolving credit facility will be a senior unsecured guaranteed facility and will expire in August 2019
* Under existing 2011 credit facility, co will retain a total of $630 million of bank commitments until 2011 credit facility expires in June 2017
* Commitments from certain members of its existing bank group and other new lenders to enter into a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility
* As a condition to availability of new facility, company is required to execute at least a $400 million capital markets offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business