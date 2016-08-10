版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Murphy Oil announces offering of $500 mln senior notes

Aug 10 Murphy Oil Corp :

* Murphy Oil Corporation announces offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2024

* Expects to use net proceeds for purposes including repayment, repurchase or redemption of company's 2.5 percent notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐